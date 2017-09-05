COPS: 12-Year-Old Stabs Man Attacking His Mother - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

COPS: 12-Year-Old Stabs Man Attacking His Mother

A 12-year-old boy in Michigan stabbed a man four times in the back in a desperate attempt to save his mother from a domestic assault, authorities said, according to a New York Post article.

Chippewa County Sheriff Michael Bitnar said the adult male suspect fired several rounds into the floor of the home during the alleged assault, prompting a 12-year-old boy to stab the armed man multiple times before running out of the house with his mother through a back door.

The suspect allegedly fired several shots at the woman and her son as they fled toward the St. Mary’s River, which separates Michigan from Canada. Both the boy and his mother were later found by responding officers in good condition.

The suspect was arrested several hours later and remained in custody as of early Tuesday, Bitnar confirmed to The Post.

