Mayfield Named Big 12 Offensive Player Of The Week

A nearly perfect performance from senior quarterback Baker Mayfield in Oklahoma’s season-opening 56-7 victory over UTEP has earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Tuesday.

Playing in only the first half, Mayfield completed 19-of-20 passes, hitting 10 different receivers, for 329 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions as the Sooners won in head coach Lincoln Riley’s debut. Mayfield started the game by completing his first 16 pass attempts to break a program record, and he now owns three of the highest passing halves in Oklahoma history.

Since 1996, only five FBS quarterbacks have recorded a higher completion percentage (minimum 20 attempts) than Mayfield’s 95.0 mark against the Miners. Additionally, a year after setting the FBS single-season efficiency record at 196.4, the OU captain picked up where he left off with a mark of 282.7 Saturday, recording the second-best performance in program history (min. 20 attempts).

Mayfield threw all three of his scoring strikes in the second quarter as he completed 11-of-12 passes for 213 yards, the second highest passing yardage quarter in school history. Leading 14-7, Mayfield led OU to three straight scoring drives as he connected on touchdowns with freshman Grant Calcaterra (16 yards), junior Mark Andrews (5) and freshman CeeDee Lamb (4).

This is the fourth time that Mayfield has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week in his career and the third time he’s won it at OU.

He twice took home the honor in 2015, his first season at OU, winning on Nov. 16 and Sept. 21. He also won as a freshman at Texas Tech in 2013.

No. 7 Oklahoma returns to the field Saturday night at No. 2 Ohio State. Game time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.