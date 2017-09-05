Man Accused Of Stealing Championship Rings, Scuffling With Officers

A man was arrested after he was accused of stealing two championship rings, of threatening violence against a police officer and scuffling with two others.

Carlos Wigley, 22, of Oklahoma City, was arrested Monday on complaints of robbery by force and fear, threatening acts of violence and obstructing an officer.

Police were called shortly before 8:55 a.m. to the Embassy Suites, 741 N Phillips Ave., in reference to a robbery.

A witness told police a man came into the hotel to fill out an application and while he was filling it out, he grabbed a 1992 Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring and a 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder Conference Championship ring.

The witness told the man to put the rings back but the man threatened him and said, "If you follow me, I will shoot you," according to the police report.

Police chased the man who climbed up a roof in the 800 block of NE 6. While on the roof, the man took off his shirt and threw roof shingles at the officers.

Oklahoma City firefighters with a ladder truck were called to the scene to help take the man down from the roof. Three officers took the man into custody.

While he was detained, the man began cursing at an officer. One officer attempted to put the man in the patrol vehicle when he yelled and threatened to kill the officer he was cursing at.

The man then hit one officer in the face with his forehead and it took two officers to take him to ground during a scuffle. The man, who was identified by police as Wigley, was taken to OU Medical Center to be given four staples on his head and "multiple bags of fluid to clear his system," according to the report.

Officers used pepper spray and maximal restraints during the incident, according to the incident report.

Wigley is in the Oklahoma County jail and his bond was set at $23,000.