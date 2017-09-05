Parents Reunited With Son's Ashes After Trip Through Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Parents Reunited With Son's Ashes After Trip Through Oklahoma

A Missouri family has been reunited with the ashes of their son after they went missing during a trip through Oklahoma. 

Jennifer Jarynowski Kemp and her husband were traveling from Springfield, Missouri to Granbury, Texas for a funeral this weekend. Kemp says they travel with their son's ashes, which are in a small blue heart urn, "so he is always with us." During their trip through Tulsa, Norman, Ardmore and Weatherford the urn went missing. 

“It’s not just an urn,” Jennifer told the Norman Transcript. “He’s in there. That’s all I have on this Earth of him. We travel with him, we take him with us when we leave the house because you take your kids with you when you leave. So, it’s been pretty rough.”

Kemp posted on Facebook asking for help locating the urn. The post was shared more than 25,000 times. 

The ashes were found by two girls playing hide-and-seek in a hotel room. 

Kemp posted on FB, "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE for the prayers and keeping this post going. We can be together again!"

