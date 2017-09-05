Documents Reveal Details In Investigation Against Gov.'s Ex-Aide

New records from the investigation into one of the governor's former aide reveal he admitted to being drunk while at the Capitol, but stopped short of accusing him of taking lewd photos of a protester.

The records, obtained from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol through a Freedom of Information Act request, show the actions of Gov. Mary Fallin’s former executive aide Travis Brauer, 29, during a late-night budget session in May.

Brauer is accused of taking what's known as an "upskirt" photo of a protester during the meeting. Brauer's social media accounts show photos of him appearing to be drinking while at the Capitol with the hashtags Chug and Budget.

Interviews with OHP revealed Brauer admitted to being intoxicated while attending the meeting. A News 9 source with knowledge of the events said Brauer was "out of control drunk."

Investigators, however, were unable to find the exact photo in question but did find an hour-long gap in Brauer's social media use that coincided with the timing of the photo, which Brauer was unable to explain.

They also found web searches for phrases like "what do officers use to download contents on phones...," "How to completely wipe a phone before police" and "how to recover deleted pictures" for both iPhone and Android on Brauer’s laptop after he was unable to provide the phone to law enforcement.

Brauer told OHP he lost his phone while at a nearby lake.

No charges have been filed in the investigation but the investigation is the latest in a series of sexual misconduct allegations by Capitol employees and legislators.