Officer, K9 Take Final Walk

Officer Michael D'Aresta of the Middletown Police Department in Connecticut unfortunately had to make the toughest decision every K9 handler dreads making.

K9 Hunter had been ill for that past several days and when tests were conducted they revealed he had a very aggressive form of liver cancer. His veterinarians unfortunately recommended that he be euthanized. 

Officer D'Aresta and Hunter have been an exceptional team serving the City of Middletown in a high caliber since 2007, according to authorities.

"Hunter and Officer D'Aresta have been such a huge part of our department the past ten years. Such a dedicated K-9 team. It will never be the same. Rest in Peace Hunter you've done well," read the Facebook post. 

The heartbreaking photo was shared by the police department. 

