Police: Two Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Warr Acres, Bethany

WARR ACRES, Oklahoma -

Two people are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Warr Acres and Bethany, police said.

Right now, police have released little information, including the identities of the victim and suspect involved. 

This all started just after 5 p.m. Monday when police were called to the Summer Place apartments near NW 36 and MacArthur Boulevard.

That's where investigators found a man dead.

Police were able to identify a suspect and located the suspect's vehicle a short time later in front of the Bethany fire station near Rockwell Avenue and NW 39 Street.

Officers surrounded the car and used a drone to see if anyone was inside.

That's when police found a woman dead in the car.

Again, police have not released any names. 

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

