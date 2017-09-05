Mayfield Embarrassed By Last Year's Performance Against Ohio Sta - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mayfield Embarrassed By Last Year's Performance Against Ohio State

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian. He had that tone Monday, when he said, "hey, we're not exactly chopped liver either."

"I don't lose sleep about anybody, and that's not any disrespect to Ohio State. They're a very good football team. You're going to have to play well to beat them, but I'm confident in our football team. We're a good football team too, and they're going to have to play well to beat us," Riley said.

"We've never been here for a team to sing their fight song on our field. Quite frankly, it's embarrassing. It's embarrassing we let down our fans, our coaches, everyone who supports our program to allow them to sing O-H-I-O on our field. Different year, obviously yeah, we're still thinking about that, it hurts, but we still gotta go play football," Mayfield said.

Since 2009, the Sooners are 14-2 against teams they lost to the previous year, and they haven't lost a true road game in almost three years. We'll see if that streak continues in Columbus. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.