Mayfield Embarrassed By Last Year's Performance Against Ohio State

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian. He had that tone Monday, when he said, "hey, we're not exactly chopped liver either."

"I don't lose sleep about anybody, and that's not any disrespect to Ohio State. They're a very good football team. You're going to have to play well to beat them, but I'm confident in our football team. We're a good football team too, and they're going to have to play well to beat us," Riley said.

"We've never been here for a team to sing their fight song on our field. Quite frankly, it's embarrassing. It's embarrassing we let down our fans, our coaches, everyone who supports our program to allow them to sing O-H-I-O on our field. Different year, obviously yeah, we're still thinking about that, it hurts, but we still gotta go play football," Mayfield said.

Since 2009, the Sooners are 14-2 against teams they lost to the previous year, and they haven't lost a true road game in almost three years. We'll see if that streak continues in Columbus.