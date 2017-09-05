Mayfield Embarrassed By Last Year's Performance Against Ohio State

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian.More >>
OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian.More >>
It's payback week for Lincoln Riley's Sooners. Unfortunately, they're meeting an elite Ohio State team in front of 104,000 plus fans, one year after being dominated on Owen Field.More >>
It's payback week for Lincoln Riley's Sooners. Unfortunately, they're meeting an elite Ohio State team in front of 104,000 plus fans, one year after being dominated on Owen Field.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian.More >>
OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was embarrassed with how his Sooners played against the Buckeyes on Owen Field a year ago, but his first year head coach Lincoln Riley sounded sort of Stoopsonian.More >>
It's payback week for Lincoln Riley's Sooners. Unfortunately, they're meeting an elite Ohio State team in front of 104,000 plus fans, one year after being dominated on Owen Field.More >>
It's payback week for Lincoln Riley's Sooners. Unfortunately, they're meeting an elite Ohio State team in front of 104,000 plus fans, one year after being dominated on Owen Field.More >>
The last two seasons, No. 10 Oklahoma State has boasted a powerful offense led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Mason Rudolph and preseason All-American receiver James Washington.More >>
The last two seasons, No. 10 Oklahoma State has boasted a powerful offense led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Mason Rudolph and preseason All-American receiver James Washington.More >>
The Oklahoma State football team travels to Mobile, Ala., to take on South Alabama at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.More >>
The Oklahoma State football team travels to Mobile, Ala., to take on South Alabama at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.More >>