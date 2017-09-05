Sooners Prepare Different Mindset Against Ohio State Buckeyes

It's payback week for Lincoln Riley's Sooners.

Unfortunately, they're meeting an elite Ohio State team in front of 104,000 plus fans, one year after being dominated on Owen Field.

Riley told News 9's Dean Blevins Monday that it's a different year -- a different mindset.

His players told News 9 they remember last year's humiliation.

"We really hate what we put on film. We're just going to prepare better we have a better game plan this time we're going to go in there with a different mentality and get better results," linebacker Obo Okoronkwo said.

"I've watched it a million times. You go back and watch it after the game even after the season after I had my surgery and everything as a defense you go back and look at everything and you see a lot of the mistakes that we made against Ohio State versus other teams we played. It's a lot of things we have to fix but this is why we prepare," defensive back Steven Parker said.

"We obviously know when you play a good football team Ohio State or anyone else you have to play well to beat them, and that's just part of the deal it's that simple. We didn't play well enough last year and we'll have to play better this year," Riley said.

Sooners haven't lost since that game in Norman and haven't lost a true road game since October 2, 2014