OKC Home Builder Using Technology To Create "Smart Homes"

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

An "out-of-the-box" new home builder is about to introduce something brand-new to the Oklahoma housing market. 

Prinston Wilson is a former Tinker Cyber Security Engineer who has put his recent focus on building new energy efficient homes. Wilson said his homes save at least 35% in monthly energy costs through the use of cutting age gadgets, which Wilson said he tests thoroughly. 

Prinston said he’s building a new “SMART HOME” in Norman right now. The home will operate on solar energy during the day, and run on the same battery packs that power Tesla Automobiles during the night. “If the cars work, I expect it to work in a house,” he said. One of Wilson’s smart homes last year was featured during the Spring Parade of Homes in Oklahoma City. 

If you’d like more information on Wilson and his company “Legacy Construction Development,” visit pwilson@lcdokc.com  You can also reach him at 405-510-1279.  

