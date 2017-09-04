Oklahoma Native Displaced By Harvey Flooding

Amanda Jones, her husband, and five kids are one of nearly 19,000 households getting help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with a hotel room after Harvey forced them from their homes.

“The hotel is a relief. But it’s not enough really to be at ease,” Jones said over the phone.

Jones was born and raised in Kingfisher, Oklahoma and moved to Beaumont, Texas in 2009.

“I can handle a tornado. You know, you can go underground, you can hide. But a hurricane, you can’t hide,” she said.

She said her family was rescued on a fishing boat and loaded up into the back of a dump truck with other victims.

“In my mind I was terrified. But on the outside, I looked calm just for the sake of the children,” she told News 9.

While the family can stay in the hotel for three more weeks, Jones said other concerns continue to come in waves.

Overwhelmed with the cost of extensive home repairs and replacing all the basics, they’re taking things hour-by-hour.

“The whole day isn’t even promised because you don’t even know what the end of the day is going to look like. So we do what we can do at the moment,” she said.

