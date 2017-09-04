Metro To See Lows In The 50's This Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro To See Lows In The 50's This Week

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A strong cold front will come through Monday night. Temperatures only drop to the upper 60’s by Tuesday morning. Chances for rain are slim. Higher chances are in northeast OK until Tuesday morning. 

Oklahoma City will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs around 80 degrees. Tuesday night the true cool air will move in and the metro will see lows in the 50’s Wednesday morning!

