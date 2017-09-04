Ice Cream Lasagna

Ingredients:

Directions:

Line an 8x8 pan with parchment paper or foil so that it comes up the sides of the pan.

Cut the chocolate cake into 12 thin slices lengthwise.

Place slices of cake into the bottom the pan.

Press slightly so that the cake spreads and covers the bottom.

Add the softened ice cream on top of the cake.

Use a piece of plastic wrap to press down on the soft ice cream to evenly distribute.

Pour the strawberry sauce over the ice cream and then put the cake in freezer and freeze for 1 hour.

Repeat the previous steps and freeze for at least 4 hours.