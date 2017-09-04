Oklahoma Cornerback Jordan Parker Out For Season - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Cornerback Jordan Parker Out For Season

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Parker will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

He was injured in the first quarter of the season opener against UTEP. Coach Lincoln Riley said Monday the injury didn’t seem as serious at first, but now the sophomore likely will need surgery.

Parker started the final eight games last season and was a reserve against UTEP. Parnell Motley is the starter.

The seventh-ranked Sooners are heading into a showdown at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

