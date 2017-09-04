Oklahoma Cornerback Jordan Parker Out For Season

Baker Mayfield passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns in one half of action to help No. 7 Oklahoma roll past UTEP 56-7 on Saturday.More >>
The Sooners kick off the 2017 season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is your complete guide to the game day experience in Norman.More >>
The Oklahoma State football team travels to Mobile, Ala., to take on South Alabama at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.More >>
Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Parker will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.More >>
We have a very special guest on the Blitz, former OU kicker Uwe Von Schamann, the man who booted Oklahoma to a win in Columbus 40 years ago.More >>
Forty years ago, two powerhouse programs met in week three of the college football season.More >>
