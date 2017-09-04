Police Investigating Multiple Shootings In NW OKC Home

Oklahoma City police are investigating two shootings reported at the same residence and only days apart. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of northwest 102nd street around 6 a.m. Monday morning and previously on Aug. 30.

Police have not made any arrests and do not have suspect information.

A resident on the street said she has heard gunshots at the home three separate times. She recalls the first shooting on Aug. 27, again on Aug. 30 and the latest on Labor Day morning.

“Which is around the time I usually get up and head for work,” said neighbor. “So that could have been me out there.”

Police have record of two shootings. The Aug. 30 incident first came in as a shots fired call.

“People claimed to hear as many as 20 gunshots in the area,” Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Knight said when police arrived they found one victim who had been shot in the leg. The male victim was taken to the hospital and the injury is non-life threatening. There were also three adults in the home and several children.

“The victim and the witnesses are not being particularly forthcoming at this time with information,” said Knight. “So we will have to try to piece it together with evidence and see where that leads us.”

When officers responded to the Monday morning shooting they only found bullet holes and the backdoor wide open.

The neighbor said her bedroom is right next to the home and she can hear commotion at all hours of the day.

“You never know what is really going on over there,” said neighbor.

She hopes police can put an end to the violence before it escalates.

“I’m like so ready to pack up my stuff and leave,” said neighbor. “I don’t even care about the lease anymore. I care more about my kids safety.”

Police ask if you have information about the shootings to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.