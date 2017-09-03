Trump Expected To End ‘Dreamers’ Program - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Expected To End ‘Dreamers’ Program

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
AP photo AP photo
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children — but with a six-month delay.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the decision ahead of a planned Tuesday announcement.

Trump could always change his mind.

He has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has given hundreds of thousands of young people a reprieve from deportation and work permits.

Trump’s expected to delay the formal dismantling of the program to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the so-called Dreamers in legislation.

