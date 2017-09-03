MWC Father Raising Awareness Of Suicide Prevention With Memorial Golf Tourney

MWC Father Raising Awareness Of Suicide Prevention With Memorial - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

A year after a star college baseball player took his own life, his grieving father wants to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Dalton Viner was a young athlete with a bright future, but his parents had no idea what he was dealing with inside. In 2015, Dalton went missing for a week, not answering calls or texts from friends or family. When he finally came home, he revealed he was depressed, despite being drafted into the major league.

Terry Viner tried to get his son professional counseling but it didn't help.

“When I was 21,” Terry said, “22 years old, a young male thinks that you don't need help. You're almost invincible, but, in reality, that's just a charade and a way of hiding it.”

After Dalton's suicide, Terry met other dads who shared his experience. He discovered suicide is the second leading cause of death for Oklahomans, ages 10 to 34.

As a way to raise funds for suicide prevention, Terry has organized the Dalton Viner Memorial Golf Tournament. He wants to raise money for the local chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The tournament is scheduled for September 16 at John Conrad Regional Golf Course.

