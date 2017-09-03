OKCFD: Woman Pinned After 'Vehicle Malfuntion' In SW OKC

Emergency crews responded to a reported auto-pedestrian crash in SW Oklahoma City, Sunday morning.

Crews were called to a home at SW 39th and Penn., around 11:30 a.m.

According to OKCFD, there was a "vehicle malfunction" and a woman got pinned between two cars in a driveway. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there’s no word on what caused the malfunction.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.