Toddler Falls From Two-Story Window In NW OKC

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A toddler fell out of a window Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

OKCFD says crews responded to a home in the 2800 block of N. Ann Arbor after the report, around 8:20 a.m. The male toddler was being watched by a grandparent in a two-story apartment, when he pushed his way through the screen of the window and fell from the second story.

The toddler was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, there’s no word yet on the extent of the toddler's injuries, but he’s said to be in stable condition.

