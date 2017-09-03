The Heat Is On For The Rest Of Labor Day Weekend In Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

The Heat Is On For The Rest Of Labor Day Weekend In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The heat is on!

The rest of the Labor Day weekend will feel like two summer days. For the first time since mid-August, the highs will be above normal with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday, a fall-like cold front arrives with a slight chance for some rain, but mainly lots of cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the 50s and highs will be in the 70s.

We'll level out in the 80s by the end of the week.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
