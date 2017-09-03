Police Search For Shooting Suspect In NE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Search For Shooting Suspect In NE OKC

Posted: Updated:
Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman in Northeast Oklahoma City. Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman in Northeast Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Officers on scene said a man and a woman were fighting in the middle of the road near Sooner and Wilshire early Sunday morning, when the man shot the woman. The man then took off into a wooded area.

“These, are a lot of times difficult searches that take quite a while before anyone turns up out of them,” said Lt. Jeff Spruill.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but she's in stable condition and talking with officers.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or victim at this time.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more when it becomes available. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.