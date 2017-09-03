Police Search For Shooting Suspect In NE OKC

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Officers on scene said a man and a woman were fighting in the middle of the road near Sooner and Wilshire early Sunday morning, when the man shot the woman. The man then took off into a wooded area.

“These, are a lot of times difficult searches that take quite a while before anyone turns up out of them,” said Lt. Jeff Spruill.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but she's in stable condition and talking with officers.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or victim at this time.

