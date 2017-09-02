OU Fans Forced To Move Due To New Tailgating Policy

For Oklahoma Sooner fans, it's all about tradition, but this season, some unfortunate changes have occurred for OU tailgaters.

As the OU football season kicks off, fans will have to follow new rules while they gear up for game day.

For longtime tailgaters, such as Monty Pennington, the new restrictions are causing them to move locations after a seven-year tradition.

"We definitely have a tradition, and a lot of family and friends that don't normally set up a tailgate, they just like to attend and come by and visit, obviously having moved, they don't know where we're at. So we are having to let everybody know and direct traffic," Pennington said.

Those who have previously set up tailgates on Lindsey Street are no longer allowed to set up past Asp Avenue.

"Anything near the stadium is shut down. We are about as close on the west side as we can get," Pennington said.

Officials said the Lindsey Street tailgating area has been moved one block west to the area in front of Cate Center.

The first announcement of changes, which was more constricting than the one set in place now, was revised after many fans spoke out about their disapproval.

"I don't think they're taking the fans into consideration when they're making these rules. It seems like they didn't realize how many people it was gonna affect when they started changing the rules," Pennington said.

Tailgating is a big part of the OU game day experience.

Some fans are worried that these new rules will create a gap between the athletic department and those who support the university.

The University of Oklahoma President David Boren said the measures are needed to protect fans and students.