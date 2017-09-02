Mayfield Completes 19 Of 20 As No. 7 Oklahoma Tops UTEP 56-7 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mayfield Completes 19 Of 20 As No. 7 Oklahoma Tops UTEP 56-7

By Associated Press
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against UTEP in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Baker Mayfield passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns in one half of action to help No. 7 Oklahoma roll past UTEP 56-7 on Saturday.

Mayfield completed 16 straight passes to start the game. He didn't miss until just under four minutes remained in the second quarter and completed 19 of 20 passes overall.

The Sooners rolled up 676 yards of offense in their first game under new head coach Lincoln Riley. The 33-year-old was promoted from offensive coordinator after Bob Stoops abruptly stepped down in June.

Mark Andrews had career highs of seven catches and 134 yards, all in the first half, for the Sooners. Jeff Badet, a transfer from Kentucky, added 91 yards on four catches as the Sooners warmed up for a showdown next weekend  at No. 2 Ohio State.

Walter Dawn Jr. ran for 56 yards and UTEP's only touchdown. The Miners were held to 167 total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY:

UTEP

The Miners were simply overmatched. They had moments early, like when they tied the game at 7 on Dawn's touchdown in the first quarter to answer Oklahoma's quick score at the start of the game. The Miners gained 78 yards on that drive, but just 17 the rest of the first half and 89 the rest of the game.

OKLAHOMA

The Sooners lost running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine and receiver Dede Westbrook to the NFL, but it appears plenty of talent remains. Oklahoma rolled to 419 yards of offense in the first half.

UP NEXT

OKLAHOMA: Travels to No. 2 Ohio State on Sept. 9. The Buckeyes started off slow before rolling past Indiana 49-21 on Thursday. Ohio State beat Oklahoma 45-24 in Norman last season.

