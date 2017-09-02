OK National Guard Deploying More Soldiers, Airmen To TX for Harv - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OK National Guard Deploying More Soldiers, Airmen To TX for Harvey Relief

By News9.com and Wire Reports
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma National Guard is increasing its support of relief efforts in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

Guard officials said Saturday that about 500 soldiers are being deployed to Austin, Texas, in support of the relief operations.

At least 42 people were killed and tens-of-thousands were forced from their homes after Harvey made landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast on Aug. 25.

Oklahoma National Guard officials say soldiers from the 179th Infantry Regiment and the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will form a task force to provide security, distribution, maintenance and shelter operations.

The Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard already have sent more than 60 soldiers and airmen to Texas to aid in the relief efforts. Officials say more than 1,500 guardsmen are preparing to deploy in the coming days.

