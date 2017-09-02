Trump To Nominate Oklahoma Congressman To Lead NASA - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Trump To Nominate Oklahoma Congressman To Lead NASA

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Trump on Friday announced his pick of Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine to lead the nation's space agency. Trump on Friday announced his pick of Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine to lead the nation's space agency.
TULSA -

The White House says President Donald Trump plans to nominate an Oklahoma congressman to serve as the next administrator of NASA.

Trump on Friday announced his pick of Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine to lead the nation's space agency.

The congressman is a pilot in the U.S. Navy Reserve and a former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium. He was elected to Congress in 2012 and currently serves on House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bridenstine would play a key role in Trump's plans to add human exploration of Mars to NASA's mission. NASA is aiming for astronauts on Mars sometime in the 2030s.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.