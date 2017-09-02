Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine Responds To NASA Nomination

Trump on Friday announced his pick of Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine to lead the nation's space agency.

On September 1st, Trump announced his pick of Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine to lead the nation's space agency.

Bridenstine responded to his nomination with the following statement:

It is an honor to be nominated to serve our nation as NASA Administrator. I am humbled by this opportunity, and I thank President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their confidence. Should I be confirmed by the United States Senate, I will work with all diligence to achieve the President’s vision for America’sleadership in space.

The congressman serves in the Oklahoma Air National Guard and is a former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium. He was elected to Congress in 2012 and currently serves on House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bridenstine would play a key role in Trump's plans to add human exploration of Mars to NASA's mission. NASA is aiming for astronauts on Mars sometime in the 2030s.