Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in SW OKC.

According to OCPD, officers were called to a home on SW 50th and Shartel Place for a welfare check, around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the backdoor was opened and they found a man dead.

At this time, there’s no suspect information and the name of the victim has not been released.

OCPD says this is being investigated as a homicide.

