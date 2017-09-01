OKC Contractor, Volunteers Filling Trucks With Goods For Harvey - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Contractor, Volunteers Filling Trucks With Goods For Harvey Victims In S. Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY -

At least two semi-tractor trailers filled with relief goods from Oklahoma City will be in League City, Texas by Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City Contractor Shad Davidson spent a year of high school there 24 years ago. This week, he and several volunteers and partners collected more than 100 pallets full of baby supplies, bottled water, blankets, and pet food.

Members of Oklahoma City’s Semi Pro Football Team - the OKC Jaguars, and local veterans group “Veterans 4 Life” helped load the semi-trucks Friday. 

Dustin Vigil said he served six tours in Iraq, and was glad to serve again.

“Not too long ago, we had some massive damage from some huge tornadoes. And we had all kinds of states around us chipping in, and helping out, and it’s only the right thing to do,” said Vigil.

You can keep up with the group’s progress by going to “The Real Okie Hugs For Our League City Family,” on Facebook.

