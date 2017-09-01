Nurses Needed To Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

The search is on for 15 nurses who will help care for six pediatric patients in Idabel, Oklahoma. These children lost their home to Hurricane Harvey.

“They lived in a part of southeastern Texas near Houston that was basically devastate by flooding,” said John Encomienda. He is a staffing recruiter at Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care. They were asked to partner with United Health Care to provide nursing, medical equipment and pharmacy services for the family.

The six children were all adopted by a Houston family. They depend on ventilators and tracheal tubes to breathe. Some of them need care almost 24-7 by qualified and compassionate LPN’s or RN’s.

After Hurricane Harvey hit their home, the family fled to their closest relatives in Idabel. “Idabel is fairly rural so in those smaller towns or cities, it’s really difficult for us to find nurses.”

Encomienda says nurses will be compensated, but they can volunteer as well.

“To help these children and this family out, alleviate their stresses and whatnot, would be fantastic,” said Encomienda.

Nurses interested should contact jobs@preferredpediatric.com or 405-848-7337.

Preferred Pediatric Home Health Care is looking for nurses for patients in Oklahoma City and the surrounding area as well.