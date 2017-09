Governor Fallin says she will call the state legislature back for a special session to bridge the roughly $500 million shortfall, which could mean big cuts to agencies like the Department of Human Services.

The DHS has weathered about $80 million in cuts over the past two years. One state lawmaker says the agency is getting plenty of money but manages it poorly.

Coming up at 6, hear from a local quadriplegic man who says he's been told his home healthcare will be cut so deeply, he may be forced into a nursing care that would cost taxpayers even more.