One-Time Shelter Dog Helps Search-And-Rescue Efforts in Texas

Several years after being rescued, a one-time shelter dog named Rocket has been tabbed to help with search-and-rescue efforts in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Once upon a time, Rocket was even slated to be euthanized because his high level of energy made some think he was unadoptable. This pooch's story is one of heroism and redemption.

Rocket is a border-collie mix. Her handler's name is Mike Stornetta, and the Hurricane Harvey relief effort marks their second deployment together. Back in 2012, when Rocket lived at the Sacramento SPCA shelter, he failed a number of tests that would have allowed him, officially, to become a search-and-rescue dog.

However, a volunteer with an organization called Search Dog Foundation, saw something special in Rocket. He was tested soon after, and Rocket passed, marking his foray into the world of search and rescue.