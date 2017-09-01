Oklahoma Company Gives $1M To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Oklahoma-based company Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is giving $1 million in assistance to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, a company spokesperson announced Friday.

Love's will give $500,000 to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund and $500,000 to help its employees through the company's employee emergency fund.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by this unprecedented storm,” said Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love’s. “Our Musket fuel trading office employs more than 100 people near downtown Houston, and several travel stop locations throughout Texas and Louisiana employ hundreds more. Many of our employees are among the thousands who have suffered personal and property loss. Even so, many have reported to work to keep our locations open where possible to take care of first-responders and anyone needing assistance. We’re beyond fortunate to have big-hearted, dedicated employees across our Love’s, Musket, Gemini, and Trillium CNG companies.”

The $500,000 donation to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund, created by United Way Worldwide, will bolster local efforts to help with mid- and long-term recovery services. The additional $500,000 helps Love's employees take care of immediate and longer-term needs to get individuals and families back on their feet.