DOC Introduces Inmate Cosmetology Program At Mabel Bassett

The Mabel Bassett Correctional Center will offer inmates the opportunity to enroll and graduate from cosmetology school, beginning on September 1.

Graduates of the program will qualify to take the Oklahoma Board of Cosmetology test and receive their state license after passing the exam, Communications Director, Mark Myers said.

The goal of the new school, center officials said, is to advance career opportunities for inmates after they are released from the correctional facility. The center currently houses close to 1,200 female inmates.

Students will be trained in services including manicures, pedicures, facials, haircuts and perms.

Starting pay for cosmetologists ranges from $10 to $15 per hour and a master instructor salary is close to $36,000 annually.