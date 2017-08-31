Oklahoma Skies Stay Mostly Clear Thursday Evening - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Skies Stay Mostly Clear Thursday Evening

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another nice night ahead with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping to the low 60's.

We will stay sunny Friday with temperatures a little warmer in the mid 80's. A little wave moves in out of the west, and brings a chance of showers and storms to Northern Oklahoma. Those chances will hold off for Central Oklahoma until late Friday night.

Saturday afternoon looks dry and warm!

