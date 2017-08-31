Pizza Delivery Workers Use Kayak To Make Houston Deliveries - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pizza Delivery Workers Use Kayak To Make Houston Deliveries

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
HOUSTON, Texas -

Some pizza delivery drivers used an unusual mode of transportation to reach some hungry customers in the Houston area.  

The Pizza Hut employees delivered the pies via a kayak. The men are earning a lot of praise for their out-of-the-box idea to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
