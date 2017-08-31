Harkins Theatres Offer $5 Movies All Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Harkins Theatres Offer $5 Movies All Weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
Passes are now on sale for Harkins Theater’s “Summer Movie Fun Program” in Bricktown. Passes are now on sale for Harkins Theater’s “Summer Movie Fun Program” in Bricktown.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Harkins Theatres is celebrating its 84th anniversary by offering $5 movies all weekend long. 

Friday through Monday all seats and all shows will be only $5. 

For showtimes visit www.harkins.com.

  • NewsMore>>

  • AG Sessions To Visit Oklahoma In October

    AG Sessions To Visit Oklahoma In October

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Oklahoma on October 19 to speak about criminal justice reform, News9's political director Scott Mitchell learned Thursday afternoon. BREAKING: @USAGSessions coming to #oklahoma in October to talk to Sheriffs about #justicereform. More soon @NEWS9. pic.twitter.com/CWggNjOevs — Scott Mitchell (@mitchelltalks) August 31, 2017 Sessions will speak to the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma City National Mem...

    More >>

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Oklahoma on October 19 to speak about criminal justice reform, News9's political director Scott Mitchell learned Thursday afternoon. BREAKING: @USAGSessions coming to #oklahoma in October to talk to Sheriffs about #justicereform. More soon @NEWS9. pic.twitter.com/CWggNjOevs — Scott Mitchell (@mitchelltalks) August 31, 2017 Sessions will speak to the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma City National Mem...

    More >>

  • White House: Trump Will Donate $1M To Harvey Relief

    White House: Trump Will Donate $1M To Harvey Relief

    In his last-ditch effort to deliver on health care reform, Mr. Trump continued to place blame on Senate Democrats for being "obstructionists" adding that they have been "no help" to the health care debate. [AP]In his last-ditch effort to deliver on health care reform, Mr. Trump continued to place blame on Senate Democrats for being "obstructionists" adding that they have been "no help" to the health care debate. [AP]

    The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts. 

    More >>

    The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.