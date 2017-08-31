Cleveland Co. Jury Finds Man Guilty In 15-Year-Old's Drinking De - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cleveland Co. Jury Finds Man Guilty In 15-Year-Old's Drinking Death

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
Cleveland Co. jury is deliberating fate of Justin Moore. Cleveland Co. jury is deliberating fate of Justin Moore.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Lexington man accused of allowing a party where a teen died is found guilty.

Justin Moore is charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Nick Faught. The jury found Moore guilty for allowing a party where alcohol was consumed by teens, including Faught. He was found dead from alcohol poisoning in the bathroom where Moore lived.

Moore’s girlfriend, Tonya Moss, is serving 21 years in prison for allowing underage drinking at her home. She plead guilty and was sentenced last year.

The victim's uncle says Moore's jury trial brought back painful memories of Faught's death.

“It's been two and a half years since nick died. We have had to listen to a lot of evidence this week and it's been hard emotionally,” said Joe Faught.

Up until Thursday, Moore has been out on bond. He was handcuffed and taken into custody after hearing the guilty verdict.

News 9’s Jennifer Pierce is at the Cleveland County courthouse while the jury deliberates Moore’s sentence. She’ll have a full report tonight on News 9 at 6 p.m. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.