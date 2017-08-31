Cleveland Co. Jury Finds Man Guilty In 15-Year-Old's Drinking Death

Cleveland Co. jury is deliberating fate of Justin Moore.

A Lexington man accused of allowing a party where a teen died is found guilty.

Justin Moore is charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Nick Faught. The jury found Moore guilty for allowing a party where alcohol was consumed by teens, including Faught. He was found dead from alcohol poisoning in the bathroom where Moore lived.

Moore’s girlfriend, Tonya Moss, is serving 21 years in prison for allowing underage drinking at her home. She plead guilty and was sentenced last year.

The victim's uncle says Moore's jury trial brought back painful memories of Faught's death.

“It's been two and a half years since nick died. We have had to listen to a lot of evidence this week and it's been hard emotionally,” said Joe Faught.

Up until Thursday, Moore has been out on bond. He was handcuffed and taken into custody after hearing the guilty verdict.

