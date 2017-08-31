White House: Trump Will Donate $1M To Harvey Relief - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

White House: Trump Will Donate $1M To Harvey Relief

By Associated Press
Washington D.C. -

The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a briefing Thursday, and she says he's calling on reporters to help decide which specific organization he will give to.

Trump has been criticized in the past for giving far less of his income to charitable causes than many other multi-billionaires.

Harvey's flood waters have heavily damaged tens of thousands of homes across Texas and killed at least 30 people. The storm is now threatening the region near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

