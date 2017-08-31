Cowboys Unveil Big 12 Basketball Schedule

For the fourth straight season, all 18 of Oklahoma State's Big 12 Conference basketball games will air nationwide on CBS or the ESPN family of networks.



OSU fans will be able to watch their team on ESPN or ESPN2 four times, while the Cowboys could have as many as 10 games on ESPNU. The Cowboys have one game each on CBS and the Longhorn Network, and will appear on ESPNews three times.



Led by new head coach Mike Boynton, the Cowboys will be making their first regular-season appearance on CBS since 2014 when they head to Lawrence, Kansas to face the Jayhawks. Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is slated for 11 a.m. on Feb. 3. The Cowboys are 30-23 all-time on CBS, including the opening-round loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament back in March.



Both Bedlam matchups will take place in January. The Cowboys will visit the rival Sooners on Jan. 3 (ESPN, 8 p.m.), with the return game in GIA on Jan. 20 (ESPN/2, 1 p.m.). In 2017, OSU swept both Bedlam matchups for the first time since 2004.



For the second straight year, the Cowboys will open Big 12 play at home against Bob Huggins and West Virginia. OSU will host the Mountaineers at 6 p.m. on Dec. 29, and the game will air on ESPNU. The two teams split a pair of matchups in 2017.



The Cowboys will be led by All-Big 12 wing Jeffrey Carroll, who will enter his senior season as the league's highest-scoring returner, as well as senior big man Mitchell Solomon, who became just the fourth OSU player to ever pull down over 100 offensive rebounds in a season.