Cowboys Unveil Big 12 Basketball Schedule

The Cowboys open Big 12 play against West Virginia and conclude the regular season against Kansas.More >>
The Cowboys open Big 12 play against West Virginia and conclude the regular season against Kansas.More >>
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is one of 45 players named to The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.More >>
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is one of 45 players named to The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
The Cowboys open Big 12 play against West Virginia and conclude the regular season against Kansas.More >>
The Cowboys open Big 12 play against West Virginia and conclude the regular season against Kansas.More >>
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
The University of Oklahoma has reversed its earlier decision to not allow permitted tailgating on Lindsey Street.More >>
The University of Oklahoma has reversed its earlier decision to not allow permitted tailgating on Lindsey Street.More >>
Oklahoma is hoping a defensive shakeup produces better results.More >>
Oklahoma is hoping a defensive shakeup produces better results.More >>