2nd Suspect In Custody In Norman Homicide

Charles Curtis “Kurt” Hornback turned himself in to the Norman Police Department Thursday morning, according to officials.

Hornback is being interviewed by investigators, police said. He was wanted in connection with the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Godwin on a first degree murder charge.

Wednesday, Norman police confirmed 29-year-old Ashlee Nicole Vasquez turned herself in at 12:30 a.m, in connection with her role in the death of Godwin.

Godwin was found shot to death in her home in the 1800 block of Twisted Oaks Drive in Norman on Saturday, August 26.

An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree as an accessory was issued for Vasquez on Tuesday, August 29.