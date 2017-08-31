Oklahoma Supreme Court Upholds Vehicle Sales Tax Bill

The Oklahoma Supreme Court upholds the $123 million bill restoring 1.25 percent sales tax for vehicle sales, saying it is not a “revenue bill” because despite its revenue-raising purpose, it does not levy a tax in the strict sense of the word.

Lawmakers passed that bill to generate $123 million for the state budget. News 9's Aaron Brilbeck is on the story and will have more coming up on News 9 at 5.

Governor Mary Fallin issued the following statement:

“I appreciate the Supreme Court ruling on this matter in an expeditious manner. This ruling provides us with clarity in dealing with this fiscal year’s budget. While pleased with today’s ruling, it’s important to keep in mind we must still deal with the immediate problem of the loss of $215 million from the earlier high court ruling that struck down the proposed smoking cessation fee. The $215 million represents just state funds, but with the loss of matching federal funds state agencies estimate the total is nearly $500 million.”