IRS Warns Of Fake Charity Scams

The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning about possible fake charity scams emerging in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. 

The IRS said fraudulent schemes may involve several forms, including via telephone, social media, e-mail, or in-person solicitations. According to the IRS, victims can become misled on legitimate looking websites, which persuade people to send money or provide personal financial information that can be used to steal identities or financial resources. 

The IRS cautions potential givers with the following tips: 

  • Donate to recognized charities. 
  • IRS.gov has a search feature, "Exempt Organizations Select Check" with a list of qualified charities 
  • Don't give out SSN, credit card numbers or bank account numbers
  • Never send cash 
  • Consult IRS Publication 526, Charitable Contributions for tax-deductible details 

