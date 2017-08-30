Warr Acres Police Officer Hits Pedestrian In Tuesday Night Crash

A Warr Acres patrol vehicle hit a man Tuesday night while he was crossing NW 39 Expressway.

Bobby Ray William Brown, 34, was hit by the car just before 9 p.m. in the 5900 block of NW 39 Expressway, said Warr Acres police Chief Roger Patty.

The officer, Jacob Markstone, was traveling eastbound when Brown stepped in front of the car, Patty said. Brown was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"One of the pedestrians observed the patrol car and stopped in the middle lane and the other pedestrian kept walking," said Patty.

The dashcam inside the patrol car captured the incident.

"The video monitors everything about the car's speed, lights, sirens," Patty said. "When the officer turned onto that roadway his acceleration was normal, he was actually going slightly under the posted speed limit of 40 mph."

Markstone was on patrol at the time of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Patty said he asked the Oklahoma City Police Department to take the lead.

"Since it was involving one of our officers we thought it would be prudent to have an outside agency look into," Patty said.

The dashcam video is expected to be released Thursday.