Smash & Grab Nets Lottery Tickets, Cigarettes At Bethany Business

BETHANY, Oklahoma -

Bethany police are looking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary at the Valero near NW 39 Expressway and Council Road.  

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects throwing a brick through the glass front door to make entry to the building. 

The business was closed about 5:15 a.m. July 1, but the surveillance video shows every move the suspects made during the burglary. 

The suspects are wearing bandanas as a disguise. However, Bethany police Detective Kiel Pepper said one of their hats could be distinctive and the word "MEXICO" is written across the front. 

The video shows one suspect jumping the counter. He can be seen snagging several scratch off lottery tickets and packs of cigarettes. 

The second suspect goes straight for the cash register ripping the entire thing from the counter.  

Surveillance cameras also captured a good look at the get-a-way car.

Pepper described it as red, 2004 to 2005 Monte Carlo.  

If you recognize the suspects call Bethany police  at (405) 789-2323.

