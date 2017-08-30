One Hospitalized After Shooting In NE OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department including the gang unit are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the city's northeast side.

Officers and emergency crews responded about 5:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of NE 25 Street after reports of shots fired.

According to police, one person was taken to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any suspect information or the name of the victim.

