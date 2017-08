Actress Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief, according to the organization.

“I’m just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another,” Bullock stated.

Bullock is a long-time supporter of the American Red Cross and owns a home in Austin.

Bullock said that despite the current political divide and turmoil in the country, she hopes that, at the very least, the storm provides an opportunity for Americans to unite.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” the star, who has a history of donating to humanitarian aid projects, told People. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

