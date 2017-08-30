AG Announces Emergency Price Stabilization Act In Effect Statewi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

AG Announces Emergency Price Stabilization Act In Effect Statewide

Posted: Updated:

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect for all 77 counties after the disaster emergency declaration.

The order was called into effect due to Hurricane Harvey.

According to the act, an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services after a declared emergency is prohibited. The act also allows the AG to pursue charges against people or business that engage in price gouging.

The AG believes the statute protects Oklahomans looking to help the victims of Harvey and it ensures fair prices.

“Our Gulf Coast neighbors need our help right now,” Attorney General Hunter said in a press release Wednesday. “This statute will send a clear message to those who are trying to take advantage of others that they will be prosecuted for engaging in price gouging.”

The act is in effect for 30 days. It remains in effect for another 180 days for prices for repairs, remodeling and construction.

For more information, you can contact the Consumer Protection Unit by phone at 405-521-2029.

8/30/17 Related Story: Fallin Declares State Of Emergency To Gulf Coast States

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.