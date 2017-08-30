AG Announces Emergency Price Stabilization Act In Effect Statewide

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect for all 77 counties after the disaster emergency declaration.

The order was called into effect due to Hurricane Harvey.

According to the act, an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services after a declared emergency is prohibited. The act also allows the AG to pursue charges against people or business that engage in price gouging.

The AG believes the statute protects Oklahomans looking to help the victims of Harvey and it ensures fair prices.

“Our Gulf Coast neighbors need our help right now,” Attorney General Hunter said in a press release Wednesday. “This statute will send a clear message to those who are trying to take advantage of others that they will be prosecuted for engaging in price gouging.”

The act is in effect for 30 days. It remains in effect for another 180 days for prices for repairs, remodeling and construction.

For more information, you can contact the Consumer Protection Unit by phone at 405-521-2029.

