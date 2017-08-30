AG Announces Emergency Price Stabilization Act In Effect Statewide

Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for Oklahoma in order to help Gulf Coast states.More >>
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect for all 77 counties after the disaster emergency declaration.
