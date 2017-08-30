OU Adds Back Some Lindsey Street Tailgate Locations

The University of Oklahoma has reversed its earlier decision to not allow permitted tailgating on Lindsey Street.

On Tuesday, the university released a map of permitted tailgating locations and eliminated tailgating on Lindsey Street.

The university released a statement on Wednesday stating that university officials reevaluated the impact of the changes on permitted tailgate locations.

The tailgating area along Lindsey Street has been moved one block west to the area in front of the Cate Center.

"The university recognizes that tailgating is an important part of the game day experience for many fans," OU President David Boren said in a statement. "Our goal is to maintain the security of our students in campus housing while accommodating fans as much as possible."

