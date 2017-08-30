Police Investigating Reported Shooting In SW OKC

Police investigating after one person shot in the hand in SW OKC.

Police are investigating a reported shooting in SW Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to SW 172nd and Santa Fe around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said there was one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. He was treated at the scene.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what led to the shooting or if there is a suspect.

