Fallin Declares State Of Emergency To Help Gulf Coast States

Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for Oklahoma in order to help Gulf Coast states.

Under the executive order, state agencies can make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions.

Fallin justified the executive order by saying state, county and local governments can adequately respond to the mutual aid requests and needs of the states affected by Harvey.

Harvey produced historic flooding in southeast Texas before making landfall a second time in parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Twenty-nine water teams from Oklahoma jurisdictions have deployed to Texas since Monday.

An Oklahoma shelter operations team is preparing to deploy to Shreveport, Louisiana, to manage two shelters for evacuees displaced by Harvey. The shelters are planned to open later this week and will accommodate at least 3,500 people.

State officials are discouraging Oklahomans from self-deploying to Texas or Louisiana. The state will continue to work with county and municipal emergency managers to identify needed resources and will deploy them as agreed in an interstate mutual aid agreement.

Due to the state of emergency, the Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect for all 77 counties, state Attorney General Mike Hunter said in statement.

The act prohibits an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services after a declared emergency, and allows the attorney general to pursue charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price gouging.

The act is in effect for 30 days after the declaration. It will remain in effect for another 180 days for prices for repairs, remodeling and construction.

